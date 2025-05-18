Grey’s Anatomy season 22: Who is still in the dark?

At this point entering Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, we know that there are a number of mysteries that are still very much lingering.

What is one of the biggest ones at present? Well, let’s just say it is as simple as what happened regarding that explosion. Did someone die? It feels like Link is the person most in the crosshairs, but some others could end up caught in the crossfire. The only thing we feel confident in saying — at least for now — is that we probably will not lose any of the original cast members. Why would the show write off the likes of Miranda, Webber, or Meredith in this way? That would be more or less a disappointment.

Speaking to People Magazine, it turns up that even James Pickens Jr. (who plays Webber) has no idea what is going to be coming up — or who will die:

“You know, I don’t know. We’ll see. I think there’s some interesting stuff ahead. We’ll reach out and then kind of hopefully craft some storylines that folks will continue to enjoy and be involved in.”

We do tend to think that Pickens and Chandra Wilson (who plays Bailey) are going to be around on the show through the end of the series. Ellen Pompeo has indicated that she also has no intention of leaving for good, even if she does not turn up in every episode. We do think that it is not lost on these three just how important their parts are to fans, and that there is a longtime sense of affection tied to getting to week these people week in and week out.

What are you hoping to see for Webber moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22?

