Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere date hopes at ABC

After what you see tonight when it comes to the Grey’s Anatomy season 22 finale, why not look more towards season 22?

Of course, we do tend to think that there could be a lot to be excited about moving forward on the medical drama, and largely due to the fact that Meredith Grey is still going to be around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

So when will you have a chance to see the next edition of the show? Well, let’s just say there is a chance that you could be waiting a little bit longer than you would like, but also very much in line with what we have seen from this network over the years. It has become clear that they like to air Grey’s Anatomy seasons in two separate batches, with the first one starting off in late September or early October. Meanwhile, the second is likely going to be coming into the spring. There is no real reason to think that we are going to be seeing something altogether different.

Hopefully, we are going to be getting a firm season 22 premiere date once we get around to the summer; that way, we have something a little bit more specific to look forward to.

As for the long-term future…

Well, here is your reminder that the show is going to last at this point so long as Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast are eager to do it. It is hard to imagine at this point that you are going to be seeing ABC want to end it. Not only does it remain a powerful presence in primetime, but it is one of the most-streamed shows out there year in and year out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including other chatter on the long-term future

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







