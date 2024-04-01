NCIS season 21 episode 7 return date: The franchise 1,000th

If you find yourselves eager to get an NCIS season 21 episode 7 return date after what you see tonight, who can really blame you? There’s a chance that you’ve heard a little bit of hype already about the 1,000th episode for the franchise, and we are pleased to say that this is coming up soon!

Unfortunately, it won’t be coming up on April 8. There is a small hiatus coming, and that means that we’re going to be waiting until we get around to April 15 to see “A Thousand Years” arrive.

So what more can we say about it now? Well, for starters, this episode features multiple guest stars from other shows in the franchise. Also, you are going to have Easter eggs and surprises aplenty. The entire NCIS team recognizes just how crazy this milestone is and by virtue of that, they are going to make the most of whatever they are bringing to the table here.

To get some more details, go ahead and check out the season 21 episode 7 synopsis below:

“A Thousand Yards” – NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Episode marks the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise. Daniela Ruah (NCIS: LOS ANGELES) and Vanessa Lachey (NCIS: HAWAI’I) make a special appearance.

For those who are wondering, it does appear as though there will also be a new installment on March 22 titled “Heartless.” On the other side of the 1,000th there will be three more episodes this season and while a season 22 is not confirmed, it feels largely inevitable.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

