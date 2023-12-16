Yellowjackets season 3: Show EP offers up latest update

It may be clear already but at this point, we are happy to take whatever news on Yellowjackets season 3 that we can get. This is a series that has delivered two outstanding seasons so far and we are thrilled to see what is coming next.

Of course, technically we should still be getting one more bonus episode at some point, though it remains unclear as to when that is going to be. We hoped it would come back this year and yet for now, nothing has been revealed at Showtime.

Here is what we can say — speaking at a recent Q&A per Variety, co-creator Ashley Lyle indicated that the creative process is currently going full-steam ahead planning out the third chapter:

“We’re deep in the writing … everybody came back [following the WGA strike] so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go and creatively invigorated.”

At the moment, there is no formal start date for production here — but personally, we would not be altogether surprised in the event that we see the show back when we get around in the spring. That would allow the weather in British Columbia to be a little bit better and in the end, it also makes some sense for the younger versions of the characters to experience slightly better weather at just point. Just remember that they already spent all of season 2 in the winter!

As for what’s coming…

In the past, we mostly just are curious how Natalie is going to handle being the Antler Queen. It certainly leaves her with quite a burden that factored into her life in the present … where she eventually died at the end of last season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

