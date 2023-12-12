Yellowjackets season 3: The impact of Golden Globes

Following today’s Golden Globe announcement, what can we say about a Yellowjackets season 3? Does one have to do with the other?

Well, earlier today the news was revealed that Christina Ricci was nominated for Supporting Actress for her role on the Showtime drama. That is great news, but why just her? Why weren’t there more people in the cast nominated?

Obviously, the nod for Ricci shows how much the Hollywood Foreign Press continue to appreciate the work that she does as Misty; yet, this is also a reminder that the second season was somewhat polarizing to viewers due to the direction of the story in both timelines. We do think there’s a chance for things to get deeper and dark moving forward, and we do tend to think the writers and producers are going to respond more to that opportunity rather than how many nominations they’ve gotten from an awards show.

Remember for the time being that work is already being done on the third season of the show. While there is no premiere date for Yellowjackets yet, our hope is that we’re going to find out more at some point in the relatively near future. Filming should begin at some point next year, and we obviously hope that season is going to arrive at some point before 2024 ends. We know that these episodes can turn around in enough time for that to happen!

Of course, we also do want more nominations for the cast in the future — especially some of the younger stars, who really dominated a lot of the dramatic scenes in the second season and brought a lot to the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

