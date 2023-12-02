Yellowjackets season 3: Our hopes for December

Now that we are in the month of December, what can we say about Yellowjackets season 3? We know that it’s coming! The writers, after all, have been working on scripts for a good while. At this point, we are mostly just in a spot where we’re waiting for some other news to start to surface about filming, casting, or even a premiere date.

Also, did we note that there is still a bonus episode from season 2 that has somehow fallen under the radar?

Our hope for this month is, at least at the moment, rather simple. It feels pretty unrealistic to assume that we’re going to see production for the new season kick off this month; we tend to think that we’re still at least a couple of months out, which will also lead to some slightly better weather conditions in British Columbia. We’ll just settle for something more about that bonus episode before we get to 2024.

What is perhaps most remarkable here is how Yellowjackets and Showtime have managed to keep almost everything about this episode hush-hush for as long as they have. Just think about it like this: How much have you really learned about this story so far? Odds are, it’s not much! What we can say for now is that it likely features Jason Ritter in some role, mostly because his casting was announced a long time ago and since then, we’ve heard almost nothing. This could be set in a slightly different timeline than the rest of the series … or, at the very least, this is a possibility that we’re thinking about.

No matter when we get more of the show, let’s just hope for some more answers! Take, for starters, more on the cabin and the cave we have seen out in the wilderness.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

