Yellowjackets season 3 filming: Where things stand post-strike

If you love Yellowjackets on Showtime, then you are probably aware that there is a lot of stuff to be excited for at present. Take, for starters, the remaining “bonus” episode that does not have an air date as of yet. Then, there is also the third season, which is currently being written.

So now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is officially over, what does that mean when it comes to filming the next batch of episodes? This is certainly a point of curiosity, though we may have to wait a while longer to get other details.

Obviously, we want nothing more than to see Melanie Lynskey and the rest of the cast back in British Columbia working on the show. Yet, we’re also aware of the fact that we need to be patient! The writers have been at work for a little more than a month, and they were barely able to work on it at all before the start of the WGA strike. That means that we’re probably not going to see filming start until next year.

Is there a good chance that season 3 could come in 2024?

We tend to think so, given that Yellowjackets is not one of those shows that has a ton of special effects. With that being said, though, filming will take several months and you will need to work on editing after the fact. We are certainly confident that you’ll be able to see some great stuff down the road, but this is not something that anyone is going to want to rush.

Of course, we have questions aplenty about the past — but also the present in the aftermath of Natalie’s death. Where is the story going to go from here?

