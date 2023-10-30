Yellowjackets season 3 filming: Our hopes for November

Is there any change that we could be getting some news on Yellowjackets season 3 filming over the course of November? We would absolutely love more on the series, but are we going to get it anytime soon?

The first thing that we should really do within this piece is set the table, and also remind everyone exactly where we are at. There is still a bonus season 2 episode that has yet to air, and we desperately would like to get some more news on that within the next several weeks. Meanwhile, the writers’ room for season 3 has re-opening after starting for just one day prior to the start of the WGA strike.

So in the event that the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved this week (which is possible), is there a chance that filming could begin this month? This is, without question, a really interesting idea to think about. We obviously want to see Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and the rest of the cast back at it!

Unfortunately, the odds of this happening at the moment are pretty darn low, mostly because the writers likely need more time, even in the event the actors’ strike is done this month! There is a chance that everyone will not be back on set until early 2024, though precise dates have yet to be revealed. The most important thing is that the story needs to be set to make filming as efficient a process as possible.

So when could this season premiere?

We’re hoping that by this time in 2024, the series will be back. We do think that Showtime is going to want to bring the series back as soon as possible, mostly because this is the biggest show that they have at this point. Luckily, it does not have a lengthy post-production process and because of that, it can be turned around fairly fast.

When do you think we are going to see Yellowjackets season 3 entering production?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

