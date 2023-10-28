Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode: Why the silence?

As many of you are likely aware of at this point, there is a Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode coming at some point. However, the unfortunate twist is that we thought that it would be on the air around this point.

After all, doesn’t it make sense to bring a show like this back around Halloween? We certainly thought so, especially since we are so many months removed now from the last episode airing. However, Showtime has yet to say much of anything about this episode as of yet; they have not even given an approximate timeframe for it!

So what is going to happen here? Well, all indications are that this story is going to be a standalone entity, so it remains unlikely that the folks at Showtime are going to just wait and lump this in with the upcoming season. It should air at some point prior to it premiering, and we do think that by the end of the year, it would make at least some sense to get the word out there about it.

Is there a case to be made for it airing on another holiday? Well, maybe you could argue that we’re going to see some sort of twisted, demented Yellowjackets holiday special, given that this show has the sort of dark humor to pull something like that off.

If they are going to do it, though, it makes some sense to get that announcement out there sooner rather than later. Just remember for a moment here that Showtime will need viewers to resubscribe, and they also may need to rely on some of their dedicated fans to really get the word out there on the upcoming stories once more.

When do you think we are going to see the Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

