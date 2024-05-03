Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date, new details!

We certainly hoped that more information would be shared about a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere soon — yet, we still did not anticipate it now!

According to Entertainment Weekly, the first two episodes of the new season are going to be available on Thursday, June 6 — meanwhile, further installments will be coming every week after. The BAU will be back in action this season, and the mysterious Gold Star from the end of season 1 will be front and center.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Erica Messer discussed further how this group will be a major part of the story moving forward — especially since Elias Voit is still around and will be using it to a certain degree:

“Gold Star obviously has a power behind it because it was something that got Bailey’s attention and then ultimately got Bailey killed … Voit is going to use it to negotiate his way to a lesser sentence… when things come up regarding Gold Star is when we have to go get his help. We don’t want to because we did just fine without that guy, but he holds answers to something unique. So he is involved in a way that we weren’t expecting.”

In addition to Zach Gilford being back around full-time for this season as Voit, Ryan-James Hatanaka is also going to be a series regular as Tyler Green, who you saw back in season 1 forge an important relationship with Garcia. This is in addition to Felicity Huffman, who is going to be appearing in some capacity as the ex-wife of the late Jason Gideon, who was played by Mandy Patinkin in the earlier seasons.

