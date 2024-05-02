Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: May ’24 update

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is close to the end of production — with that in mind, why not talk premiere dates?

If you are Paramount+, we would love to imagine that getting episodes on the air sooner rather than later would be a priority. Why wouldn’t it be? It has been over a year now since the end of the first season, and that is made all the more painful by the fact that it ended with such a big cliffhanger. What is Gold Star, and who is actually a part of it? There are so many things that we wanna know!

Now, let’s navigate over to the unfortunate news: We will be waiting for a good while still to see what else is happening. There is no season 2 premiere date yet and as great as it is to know that filming is almost done, it may still take a few months to get the show out there. Could it come on Paramount+ this summer? That’s possible and if that happens, there could be a formal announcement made in the relatively near future — and isn’t that an exciting thing to consider?

To go along with a premiere date announcement…

We would absolutely love to hear that there is another familiar face or two coming on board, whether it be an established performer or someone who has been on the show in the past. Given that Daniel Henney wrapped The Wheel of Time a little while back, we’d love to live in a world where Matt Simmons turns back up. Oh, and of course we want nothing more than to see Matthew Gray Gubler back as Spencer Reid in some shape or form.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 over at Paramount+?

