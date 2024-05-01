Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 finale in production!

If you were not excited enough to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, know this: The cast is almost done with production!

The glorious news today was confirmed by none other than star Paget Brewster (Prentiss), who shared the following message on Twitter:

Hi guys. We’re shooting the last episode of ⁦[Criminal Minds]⁩ now and it’s a lot. The scripts are GREAT ! We are so excited for you to see the hard work of this cast & crew team. Please watch and know that we are giving it all for you because you give it all to us.

Of course, remember that the end of this season does not necessarily mean the end of this series, as we tend to imagine that everyone involved here is most likely eager to keep this going for a good while longer. Not enough has probably been said about the longevity of this franchise, which has survived a move to streaming and a number of changes to the cast. Yet, this current group has excellent chemistry and seem to enjoy working with each other week in and week out — if the quality of season 2 is anywhere close to season 1, we tend to think we’re in great hands. The first season did balance out classic case-of-the-week stories with a larger narrative and a Big Bad.

Give how long it tends to take to make episodes of this show, it is our hope that we’ll dive back into the world of the BAU this summer. Fingers crossed that Paramount+ agrees that this is the most optimal time to bring it back! (If so, can we get some sort of formal announcement over the course of the next few weeks?)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

