Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Another progress report

Production on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 started earlier this month, and we have to be getting closer to the end … right? Well, that’s what we are hoping!

For the time being, we are just eager to share whatever sort of behind-the-scenes insight that we can courtesy of the cast. This time around, we’ve got none other than Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) front and center!

In a new post on her Twitter, Paget shared a rather fun behind-the-scenes image alongside a caption that reminds us further how many things are being kept under wraps for the time being:

Ummm…. I can’t tell you where we are, or who we are, but we are working hard to make ⁦[Criminal Minds]⁩ the best show you’ll watch…very soon? Let’s all hope for very soon!

So, when exactly can you expect it? Our hope is that at some point this summer, there is going to be a golden opportunity to dive more into the world and all of the great stories that come along with it. We’re pretty confident that at the center of it, you are going to have a chance to learn about Gold Star. This is that extremely mysterious organization that we got to know better at the end of last season, one that certainly seems to have ties to Elias Voit. He may have been the Big Bad for season 1, but he’s not gone altogether just yet. Instead, we wonder now if he is going to become a Hannibal Lecter-type figure when it comes to trying to help much of the team.

Even if we’re stuck waiting until the fall to see the second season, we do remain confident it will be worth the wait. How can we not?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

