Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Another Garcia tease!

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is very-much deep in production. Our hope is that in the months ahead, you’ll get a chance to see it premiere — or, at the very least, get a specific date.

While we wait for that, though, why not hear more from Kirsten Vangsness? The actress behind Penelope Garcia has been one of the most frequent sources of behind-the-scenes teases throughout filming, and this year is no exception to that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

If you head over to the actress’ official Instagram, you can see a new look at Garcia’s desk — we’ve gotten a few peeks at this during production, and this is another reminder that the BAU is still at the office and despite the long time off the air, the show is still changing all that much. Our hope is that with each episode of the Paramount+ series, there’s a chance to get at least one spotlight per cast member. There are dozens of crime shows that are out there, but what stands out here the most is how we get to know these particular agents so well and they have distinct personalities.

We know that Garcia had a lot going on in her time following the OG Criminal Minds leading into Evolution, and it goes without saying that we want to see and understand more of where things are for her in season 2. The entire team will be working in the early going to better understand Gold Star, a project that at present remains very much shrouded in mystery. Fingers crossed, there is more clarity on it sooner rather than later, including how Elias Voit is connected to it all.

Related – When are you going to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere?

What are you most excited to see entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







