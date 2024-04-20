Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: The ideal time?

With each passing day, we are getting ever closer to news on a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date at Paramount+. In theory, it may not be that far away at all!

After all, an important thing to remember here is that this is not a show with a super-long turnaround between seasons, at least so long as the streaming service does not want to store it away for a long time. Depending on when filming is done, we could be back at the BAU before you know it!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

With all of this in mind, it is our personal belief that the best-case scenario for the second season is it coming out at some point in July. There have obviously been a number of delays in getting the show back on the air, but it does feel thrilling to know that we could get answers soon on Gold Star, that mysterious organization teed up at the end of season 5. Also, we have a lot still to learn when it comes to whether or not some familiar faces from the past will turn up!

If we don’t see the show back in July…

There is still a reasonably good chance that it comes back either in the summer or early fall, but it’s hard to see Paramount+ making us wait longer than that. Given that this is a series that has such a large fandom and so much nostalgia associated with it, we tend to think it behooves them to release these episodes as soon as they are put together and ready to go. There’s going to be action, drama, and of course spotlights on a few different characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more on Criminal Minds: Evolution, including big-time casting news

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 at Paramount+?

When do you think the show is actually going to premiere? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







