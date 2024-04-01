Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 spoilers: Felicity Huffman cast

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 now has its first major addition, and it is someone viewers are certainly going to be familiar with.

According to a report from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman cast in the role of Dr. Jill Gideon, described as “a brilliant biological psychiatrist who winds up helping the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory.” If the last name sounds familiar here, it is because she is the ex-wife of the late Jason Gideon, played by Mandy Patinkin during the earlier seasons of the show.

What Paramount+ and the show’s producers seem to be doing here is quite simple: Trying to dip far into the past in order to ensure that they have a fantastic new addition to this world. Huffman certainly has plenty of acclaim, whether it be her role on the aforementioned ABC series or being an Academy Award nominee. She was previously a part of The Good Lawyer, the backdoor pilot on The Good Doctor that did not get an official series order at ABC.

The second season of the Criminal Minds follow-up is currently in production, and it is our hope that we are going to be able to see it back at some point over the course of the months ahead. Certainly, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the next season (especially after that big cliffhanger pertaining to Gold Star), but let’s just hope that the show lives up to some of the hype.

Also, let’s still cross our fingers and hope that some alum from past seasons get a chance to turn up here…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

