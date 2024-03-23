Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere: Spring 2024 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn about a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the spring? This is certainly something that will merit a great deal of discussion in the weeks and months ahead.

After all, before we dive too much further here let’s just remind you of this: The Paramount+ sequel series is pretty deep into production now and our hope is that before the spring is done, the cast and crew will be wrapped. From there, it is really just a measure of the streaming service announcing some sort of premiere date.

Based on where things are right now, here is where things currently stand: There is no exact premiere date. However, it does feel like there’s a good chance one will be announced between now and the end of the spring. Why wouldn’t Paramount+ bring the show back before the end of the summer? The only reason they could wait is if, for whatever reason, it makes more logistical sense to be ready in the fall. It certainly should be good to go in plenty of time before then.

So far, the only thing we really know about the streaming service’s programming is that they have the final season of Evil in May, and maybe it makes sense to bring on the Criminal Minds revival after it is over. Do you put either of these shows on at the same time as SEAL Team? These are a lot of the questions that are actively being thrown out there at the moment — hence, the merit in us continuing to dive into them now.

Structurally, the expectation is for season 2 of Evolution to revolve around the Gold Star cliffhanger at the end of the premiere … but there could be a few other standalone cases sprinkled in.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

