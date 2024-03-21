Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: See new cast tease!

If you are a diehard Criminal Minds: Evolution fan, then you may know the cast is deep in production! They’ve been back at it for a couple of months, and our hope is that there will be a chance to see it back this summer. Time will tell when it comes to that.

Still, we’re thrilled to say that you don’t have to wait at all to get a new tease featuring many of the show’s female cast members. Massive thanks to Paget Brewster for that.

In a new post on her official Twitter, you can see Paget alongside three of her co-stars in Aisha Tyler, AJ Cook, and Kirsten Vangsness. Paget has commented already this year that they’re all under orders not to share too much from the set, but this hardly constitutes a spoiler.

What do we know about this upcoming season?

Well, so much of it is going to pick up in the aftermath of the Gold Star cliffhanger from season 1, and that of course leads to all sorts of other questions. What is this organization, how is Elias Voit involved, and is it tied to a number of high-ranking officials?

Beyond just that, it has already been noted that Will is not going to be a part of this season, which means one of two things — either the character was killed off following the events of the first season (remember his health struggle) or his relationship with JJ is simply off-screen this season. It feels like this is one of those stories that is going to be addressed pretty early on in the season, and we will be able to see exactly what happens from there.

What are you most excited to check out moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, no matter when it premieres?

