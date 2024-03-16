Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Magnum PI actor to appear

We know that there has not been a ton of news out there on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, but how about something new from a casting point of view? Also, how about something that should also make fans of Magnum PI excited?

Production for the Paramount+ revival of the CBS procedural is currently underway and with that, we can now add that Martin Martinez (who played Cade on the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series) is going to be making some sort of appearance.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

It was Martinez himself who first announced the casting, who shared recently the following message on Twitter — one that also could give hope for the future of Magnum PI someday:

Did a spot on Criminal Minds this year. Cool to hear how despite after being cancelled it went to streaming – became a highly watched crime show, and then was renewed for two additional seasons from paramount+

What Martinez lines up here, for the record, is the best path forward for Magnum PI long-term. If a revival is ever going to happen, it needs to land on a major subscriber-based streaming service where people can discover it. Ironically, parts of it were on Paramount+ once upon a time but at this point, Netflix seems like the perfect venue for it to garner some sort of audience from viewers looking for escapism.

As for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, we anticipate that new episodes will release later this year. There’s a lot that the BAU will be looking to take on moving forward, with one of the big questions being about that Gold Star program. We saw it teed up at the end of season 1, so where will it go from here? How is Elias Voit involved? There are so many things we need some sort of answer to right now.

Related – See some more news regarding Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, including premiere date hopes

What are you most interested in checking out with Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







