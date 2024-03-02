Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere: March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, what more can we say about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2? Is there news on a premiere date coming up soon?

Before we dive too far into what we may or may not see this month, let’s begin with the facts — production has been underway for weeks now on the latest batch of episodes for the Paramount+ reveal, which we know has to be one of the most-anticipated projects on the streaming service. A good while has passed since season 1, but we don’t think there’s going to be as huge of a time jump for these characters within the BAU. After all, the season 1 finale concluded with a big cliffhanger that needs to be resolved when it comes to Lone Star, the oh-so-mysterious organization that we do need to learn a little bit more about sooner rather than later.

Now, the good news is that we do think season 2 could arrive as early as the summer, but that doesn’t mean we’ll get premiere-date news in March. If that happens, consider us pleasantly surprised! We tend to think personally that the folks at Paramount+ are going to hold their cards a little bit longer than that and keep us waiting.

Now, the one thing we are hoping to see this month is perhaps some more casting news, or at least a few more teases about what could be coming. After all, the more we get in that vein, the happier we tend to think the entire fan base will be. It is important to also remember this: Even though we tend to think the show will be ready to air in the summer, that doesn’t mean this is when Paramount+ will air it. They have their own complicated choices to make in regards to their schedule.

What do you most want to see on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, no matter when it premieres?

