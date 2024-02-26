Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Will there be a time jump?

We know that a great deal of time has passed since Criminal Minds: Evolution was on the air — but will that be reflected on the show? Let’s just say that there is a little bit of good stuff to get into here.

First and foremost, you can argue that there isn’t a lot of a reason to write much of a time jump in, given the way that the first season concluded. Remember that within that, we learned a little more about the mysterious project Gold Star and the tie that Elias Voit seems to have with it. If you were to set season 2 a long stretch of time after that, you would potentially miss some important reveals.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

Luckily, we do have some more information here that proves that this is not exactly in the cards when it comes to the show moving forward. Speaking on this subject to TVLine, it is revealed through showrunner Erica Messer that there is about a two-week time jump between seasons. Meanwhile, there is also some really emotional stuff coming for Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss in the wake of what happened during the season 1 finale. That includes, of course, the death of Doug Bailey, who became a pretty important character over the last stretch of episodes.

No matter what Gold Star is or who is in it, all evidence points to it being an essential thing for the BAU to figure out. If it is so important that it requires working with someone like Voit to get answers, that is really all the information that you need.

Related – Go ahead and get some more updates on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 filming

What are you currently the most excited to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 on Paramount+?

When do you think we will actually see the show back? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







