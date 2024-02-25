Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Another filming update

As we get closer to the month of March, isn’t it nice to know that things are progressing quite swimmingly on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2? Production has been underway on the Paramount+ series for the past several weeks and so far, everyone involved has kept a tight lid on things.

What can we say at present? Well, Zach Gilford will be back as Elias Voit, and early teases following the end of season 1 suggest that he may be taking on a role that has some serious Silence of the Lambs vibes. Remember that he has some sort of connection to the mysterious Gold Star organization, and there is a chance that the BAU may need more information on that and soon.

The cast and crew have been advised to keep details hush-hush on the story to come, but it is nice to have some more standard filming updates — including the latest from Paget Brewster on Twitter:

It’s Saturday, I’m working on next week’s scenes for [Criminal Minds]. AI might be incredible, I don’t doubt it’s the future, but I think humans still want to watch humans laugh, cry, love, fight, run in high heel boots and do real time stunts without CGI. I hope I’m right.

You can argue that this is a small reference to what we are seeing when it comes to action sequences this season, but we do tend to think this is more boilerplate for both this show and all shows in general. It’s also another acknowledgement of how many performers are well-aware of the dangers that AI brings to the industry, especially in light of the new Sora video technology that has been teased in the coming days.

Could we imagine a Criminal Minds story that is about AI in the near future? Let’s just say that it would not come as a shock.

What are you most hoping to see across Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, no matter when it airs?

