Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: February 2024 update

We know that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is coming to Paramount+ before too long — after all, filming is underway! Given that this is not a show that takes a ton of time to film, there’s a case to be made here that we’ll get some other news on what the future holds and soon!

Will it be as soon as over the course of this month, though? Well, this is probably where we have to pump the brakes at least a little bit here…

There is a chance that we’ll get some sort of news on the franchise through this month, but it will likely be tied to either filming or casting. (Can we see another original cast member return? Please?) We do think it is possible that the BAU could be back as early as the summer, but we’re probably two or three months away, at least, from seeing something announced on that.

Just in case you need some sort of story update while we wait, just remember for a moment that the most-recent finale ended with Elias Voit being brought in and with questions aplenty about the mysterious organization Lone Star. Zach Gilford is going to return as Voit, and it seems like he may have some information about that group that is very much needed.

Beyond this, we do of course think that we are going to be seeing some personal updates from a number of team members, as well as perhaps a couple of isolated episodes that feel more like the classic version of the show. In general, we would say that the first season is a big-time blueprint for what will be next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

