Josh Stewart leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution, Will LaMontagne

We have certainly been excited over the past 24 hours that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 has kicked off filming, but we now have bad news.

In a post on Twitter today, Josh Stewart confirmed that he will not be coming back to the Paramount+ show in the role that he has played for so many years: “…sadly, my days of playing Will LaMontagne Jr. are over. You guys have been the absolute best.”

What does this mean when it comes to Will and, by extension, JJ? We got the sense in season 1 that Will was doing worse than he was letting on, and there is certainly a chance that the character was killed off between seasons.

If this is the case, it obviously would leave JJ in a really difficult spot as she struggles to be a single parent and figures out a way to make that work. There are going to be a ton of really emotional things coming up this season more than likely, and that’s without even getting into some more discussions when it comes to the cases that the team will be taking on. Without a whole lot of information being out there about the story ahead, our feeling is that we’re going to be getting something similar to the first season. What does that mean? Well, there’s a chance that we are going to be getting a balance of story-of-the-week plots and then also some elements that are tied to a larger mystery. That could be Gold Star, or some other elements that are still a mystery.

For now, our hope is that come later this spring, we are going to get a little bit more information when it comes to season 2 and what lies ahead.

