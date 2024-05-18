SWAT season 8 spoilers: Who will join the team?

As we prepare to see SWAT season 8 on CBS starting in the fall, it certainly seems like Hondo will be adding someone to the team. There is a vacant spot! This will allow the show an opportunity to bring in a little bit of new blood and mix things up a little bit.

If you do want to see someone like Luca or Street come back and fill that role, we more than understand. However, it also seems unlikely based on what we’re currently hearing. Why is that? Well, the reason for those cast exits was due to cost-cutting measures. Odds are, the new addition will either be a brand-new person or at least someone we have seen once or twice.

Speaking about the possibilities here to TV Insider, executive producer Andrew Dettmann seemed to suggest that Shemar Moore’s character may already know who he wants to bring in next:

… I think Hondo has somebody in mind. I think because he got the carte blanche and because he’s kind of thinking of somebody, I don’t know exactly who yet, but I think it allows us to bring in somebody that might not be an obvious choice, that might be, even from Hicks perspective, a little bit controversial, but Hicks isn’t going to go back on his word. So whoever Hondo brings in, we all know Hondo wouldn’t do that for the wrong reasons. So we’re going to trust Hondo. Whoever he brings in as a sixth member of 20 squad’s going to be somebody that Hondo is invested in and wants to see succeed.

Even if Hicks has his doubts, we also think that he’ll allow everything to move forward with one simple reason in mind: Hondo has earned that trust. He’s proven to be a phenomenal leader, so why not continue to allow him to work his magic?

