SWAT season 8 premiere date hopes for Shemar Moore, cast

Following the season 7 finale tonight at CBS, it makes sense to start thinking about a SWAT season 8. When will it be back?

Well, if you do love the Shemar Moore series, then there is a lot to celebrate when it comes to the next chapter. After all, originally it was not supposed to happen! Season 7 was thought to be the last one but due to the show’s performance and also smart negotiations, it will be coming back for more. To be specific, there is a far longer season 8 being planned, one that is going to be a part of the CBS fall schedule.

While there may not be a SWAT season 8 premiere date as of yet, we do at least have an approximate sense at this point as to when the show could come back. Typically, shows from this particular network return in either late September or October, provided that nothing has gone awry when it comes to delays or events over the summer.

It is far too early to see what’s going to happen in regards to SWAT season 8, but there is at least one thing we would go ahead and note: There is a demand to see Alex Russell or Kenny Johnson back. Because season 7 was originally meant to be the final one, their goodbye episodes were largely penned with that in mind. Now, the writers have to find a way to circle back to them and beyond just that, also figure out what could be at times delicate financials. It’s not easy to deal with all the different components that come with making a show, especially within an era where costs are more or less being cut left and right.

Hopefully, an official premiere date for the new season will be announced over the summer; we will offer an update when that happens.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

