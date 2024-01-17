Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Elias Voit return confirmed?

Just in case you needed more verification that Elias Voit will be back on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, we have it for you now!

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a brand-new photo of Zach Gilford’s character alongside Rossi (Joe Mantegna) from the show’s set. Production kicked off on season 2 yesterday, and we remain cautiously optimistic that we are going to have a chance in order to see it back at some point moving into the summer. (Note: That’s just our own hope, rather than something that Paramount+ has said.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

Now as for what we’re going to be seeing from this upcoming batch of episodes, it really should begin with giving us more information about Gold Star, a secret program that Voit has some sort of connection to. It was suggested after the first season that the recent Big Bad could still have a role to play, almost in a Silence of the Lambs sort of way where he is able to supply a certain amount of valuable information to the team. This seems to be the way in which the show is going to go with the story as we move forward and honestly, we’re excited for what that could mean.

Of course, we’d also be excited if we were to see Spencer Reid come back at some point … but nothing has been confirmed on that. We’re just speaking now in terms of things that we absolutely would love to have. Hopefully, we’ll at least continue to get some more updates on filming through at least the early part of production.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Criminal Minds: Evolution, including some other insight on the start of filming

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates ahead!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







