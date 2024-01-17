Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 filming begins!

Just in case you were not excited enough to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 at Paramount+, here’s a reason to be. Production for the next batch of episodes is officially underway!

For a good while now, we have heard some rumblings that filming for the latest batch of episodes is going to kick off this week. Now, we have further confirmation.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

If you head over to the official Instagram of Kirsten Vangsness a.k.a. Penelope Garcia, you can see a quick behind-the-scenes tour courtesy of her around the set. There are not any major spoilers in here but honestly, can you really be surprised? This is a show that is just getting back after a really long time off the air, and we also know that we are coming off a pretty huge cliffhanger. After all, what is Gold Star? That mystery needs to be unraveled after all those people turned up at the end of the season 1 finale.

Will there be any other familiar faces that turn up?

For the time being, there are a lot of questions about that. Rest assured, we are still crossing our fingers that some characters turn back up again who were not in the first season; yet, nothing is confirmed at present.

The best thing that we can hope for when it comes to a premiere date here is at some point this summer. This show doesn’t take an extremely long time to film; however, at the same time you still have to edit all of these episodes and get them together! Also, Paramount+ will have the option to air them more or less whenever they want. Rest assured, we’re going to have a lot to be excited about no matter when the series is back!

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight in regards to Criminal Minds: Evolution

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







