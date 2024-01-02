Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: January chatter

Now that we are into the month of January, what more can be said when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2? Rest assured, there’s nothing more we want than to see the show back for more!

For the longest time now, we’ve known that the Paramount+ revival has been renewed, so it has been quite nice to not have to worry about that. At the same exact time, though, there have been questions aplenty about everything else, whether it be filming, guest stars, or possible premiere dates.

While we can’t give you answers to all of that stuff right now, we can tell you this: Production is only a couple of weeks away! It is possible that when that starts, we could get a headline or two about guest stars or new additions. That really all depends on if the producers and/or the streaming service want to keep everything under wraps…

In regards to a premiere date, don’t expect anything for at least a little while. Our hope is that we do get a chance to see the series back in the late spring or the summer, and a more formal announcement could come once the show is pretty far into the filming process. This is not something that has to be hurried along right now. The good thing in general about Criminal Minds: Evolution is that it is a show that doesn’t take some extremely long period of time to shoot, let alone air after the fact. Thanks to all of the time it spent on network TV plus its first year of streaming, we do tend to think it is as close to a well-oiled machine as you are going to find.

Obviously, the wait for more is still going to be hard, especially with that Gold Star mystery still lurking…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

