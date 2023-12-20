Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: Winter hopes

As we approach the official start of winter, what does that mean when it comes to a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date at Paramount+? Are there still reasons for excitement here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start with some reminders here — the series has already been renewed by the streaming service and thankfully, that’s not something that you have to worry about. Also, filming is going to be kicking off in January! We were pretty happy to hear that recently, and we already know that this isn’t a show that takes a long time to film or put together after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and raise the following question: Is there a chance that a premiere-date announcement could be made before the winter ends? Well, there’s a chance of that, but we’d consider it a small one.

At present, we think that there’s a chance at a late spring / early summer start for Criminal Minds: Evolution — after all, we tend to think that Paramount+ is going to do whatever they can to get the show out there in the relatively near future. It’s one of the more important shows that they have all over the globe! Maybe we could even see a trailer of some sort in late April or early May. We would tend to think that the new season will pick up shortly after the end of season 1, but who knows? The writers do have a tendency to surprise us here and there. We’d also personally love a surprise that revolves around a former cast member or two coming back into the fold.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Minds: Evolution right now, including more from Paget Brewster

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Have any specific premiere date hopes? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







