Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: What does the cast know?

As we wait for filming to kick off on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, we know there is a lot to sit back and wonder about. Are we going to learn more about the mysterious Gold Star? Will a cast member from the cast come back? These are just two of the ideas bouncing around in our head, and we’re sure that a lot of the cast has some of the same questions.

Just in case you were wondering, though, it doesn’t appear as though many of them know a whole lot more than we do sitting back at home…

In a new post on Twitter, Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) noted that she doesn’t know anything yet about the story ahead, but we of course hope that changes in the coming weeks. We know that the story has had a good bit of time to develop, especially since production has been delayed multiple times — largely due to the AMPTP’s failures to pay writers and actors a decent wage.

What do we most want to see?

It really comes down to a deepening of the relationships that we see here across the board! One of the things that is so great about this show in general is that you have these characters who have known each other for decades and by virtue of that, there are these beautiful opportunities to explore things that simply are not there with a lot of other series. You can see how people evolve over time and for Emily in particular, we just want to see her continue to show leadership and be a shoulder for other people. It’s never struck us that she needs some big change in her personal life to be happy but if something takes place, we hope that it is organic and interesting.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

