Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: New filming update!

We know that a ton of people out there, ourselves included, want more information all about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. After all, it has been nearly a year since the first season premiered on Paramount+! By virtue of that, of course we want more information on where things will go from here.

It is pretty obvious at present that a couple of factors have delayed the second season, starting with the WGA strike in May and leading into the SAG-AFTRA strike, which just ended this past week. We’re thrilled that both writers and actors now have a fair deal, and that means that producers can start to pin down when the cast and crew for the crime drama can get back on set.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

There has already been some information out there about potential filming start dates but this weekend, we got something straight from a reliable source in star Paget Brewster. In a post on Twitter, she had to say the following about when production will begin:

We start filming mid January at a break neck pace to get episodes to you ASAP! We all hope you will watch and love them!

We hope that this filming date means that we could have a chance to see the second season premiere in the spring, which feels feasible given how quickly these episodes can be turned around. With the way in which the first season wrapped up, there are so many questions that we have. Take, for starters, what is going on with Gold Star, and whether or not Elias Voit is going to be an asset or hindrance to the team.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

When do you think it will actually premiere over on Paramount+? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







