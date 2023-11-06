Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: November talk

Now that we are into the month of November, we’d obviously love nothing more than additional news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. So, are we going to get it? That’s an entirely different story.

First and foremost, though, let’s just dive more into where things currently stand. While we like to think that the scripts for the next season are pretty close to ready, there is still another mitigating factor in here. We are thinking, of course, of the state of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has been ongoing for quite some time. Whatever plans there were when it comes to production were thrown out the window as a result of this.

Are we still hoping to see an end to the strike this month? Sure, based at least on where things stand when it comes to current conversations. If that happens, then there is a chance that will get news on season 2 production starting soon. We wouldn’t expect a whole lot more for now when it comes to the world of Criminal Minds: Evolution.

As for a possible premiere date…

For the time being, it is hard to expect anything earlier than late spring or summer. While we know that this show does not take a heck of a long time to film, you still need time to ramp up production, get these episodes in the can, and then have them edited after the fact. The last thing we want here is to see anything rushed, and we are trying to move forward here with that very thought in mind.

At present, the best thing that we can do here is pretty simple: Just hoping for a chance to see all actors get some sort of air deal.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

