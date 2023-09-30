Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Are the writers back at work?

We certainly recognize that there are plenty of people out there excited to check out Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 on Paramount+ before too long. With that, we are pleased to say that we have great news!

While we can’t sit here today and confirm that production is back underway on the latest batch of episodes, there is going to be work done behind the scenes to ensure that scripts are ready to go whenever the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

According to a report from Deadline, the plan at present is to have the writers’ room formally open on Monday and from there, it should last for a substantial stretch of time after the fact. Showrunner Erica Messer and her team have the challenge of figuring out how to follow up on what was a pretty crazy cliffhanger. Remember for a moment here that killer Elias Voit is now behind bars and yet, the BAU may have another use for him courtesy of the super-secret government program Gold Star. We are beyond curious to see what this will look like, and it could take some more time for us to get all the details.

Could another former cast member come back?

We know that there are those clamoring for Matthew Gray Gubler, Shemar Moore, or Daniel Henney but for now, it is much too early to tell! Hopefully, we are going to have a chance to get a better sense of this when the show actually starts up filming — provided that Paramount+ is okay to give a few things away.

So long as the quality of storytelling and performances is on par with season 1, we tend to think we will be happy in the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

