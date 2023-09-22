Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: Hopes for fall

We know that over the past few months, much has been at a standstill when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. Sure, it has already gotten a green light from Paramount+, but there are a number of other things still unknown. Take, for starters, when filming will begin, let alone when the show will actually return.

The first thing that we really should do here, though, is not that if you are hoping for some sort of substantial news regarding a season 2 premiere date this fall, you are going to be disappointed. The first thing to hope for is an end to the WGA strike, and then the SAG-AFTRA strike beyond that. If both of those things happen within the next several weeks, there is a chance that we could see the crime drama in production before the year is out. Of course, that is dependent on a number of different factors, but the possibility is very-much there.

Provided that this happens, we at least feel reasonably hopeful that you are going to have a chance to see some new episodes arrive by next summer. One of the good things about the Criminal Minds sequel series is that it does not take some extremely long period of time to film. Things tend to move like clockwork for it, and that is great news when it comes to a potential turnaround.

It goes without saying in some ways if you watched the season 1 finale, but there are some questions we are desperate to get some answers to! That includes the truth behind Gold Star, and then also if Elias Voit can really prove useful at all to the BAU moving forward. At present, it seems like there’s a chance of that.

