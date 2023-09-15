Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Will filming delay alter story?

We know that the wait to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 has been rather long, and unfortunately, we don’t see a whole lot of evidence that is changing.

After all, consider the following: The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing and so long as that is the case, it is going to make it impossible for Paget Brewster, AJ Cook, and the rest of the cast to get back on set. At one point we were confident that we would go back to the BAU this year; however, that does not feel possible anymore.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

Now, of course we are hoping that all TV actors and writers get a fair deal soon that represents their value to this industry. No matter when that is, our question through the lens of Criminal Minds: Evolution is simply this: Will the long wait for production to start impact the story in any way? We don’t think it is wrong to be actively thinking about this in advance, mostly due to the fact that it could lead to a need for a time jump or some other ideas could pop into some writers’ heads over time.

We do think that a time jump entering season 2 is possible, but we don’t think it would happen right away. With the way that season 1 ended with Elias Voit’s arrest plus the big Gold Star cliffhanger, our sentiment is that it makes more sense to pick up where the finale left off! We need to know who was in that interview and beyond just that, how that is going to shape the long-term future of the team and the missions ahead.

No matter when we’re back at the FBI with these characters, we of course think it will be worth the wait. Things with this franchise almost always are.

Related – Want to get some other news on Criminal Minds: Evolution right away?

Do you think the long wait for Criminal Minds: Evolution will change the story at all?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to score some additional updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







