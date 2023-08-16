Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: A reunion amidst long wait

We do think it is pretty clear at this point that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is not coming anytime soon, even though we want it. How can we not? Season 1 delivered some pretty fantastic cliffhangers, whether you are talking about Elias Voit as a potential asset or the true meaning of Gold Star. Who was coming in for that interview?

While we do sit around and wonder about that, we do have some good news for those who love to see behind-the-scenes reunions — Joe Mantegna is spending some time with former co-star Matthew Gray Gubler!

If you head over to Twitter, you can see the actors behind David Rossi and Spencer Reid together for what is simply a dinner amongst friends. Mantegna claims that Gubler is “like a son to him,” which could make just about everyone out there misty-eyed in one way or another.

Now, let’s go ahead and pose another question at the same exact time — is this a glimmer of hope that Gubler could come back for season 2? We know that he was working on some other things during the first season, but he remains close to the cast. Also, we certainly think that the door is always open for there to be more of Reid within this franchise. It really comes down to the right story and the right schedule, and the first thing that will help us get there is some resolution to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Filming was already set to begin for the new season and yet, we are still stuck sitting around and waiting for what is next.

Ultimately, we have faith that the talented writers and cast are bringing some awesome stuff to the table, and there will be surprises and personal stories aplenty. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

