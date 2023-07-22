Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: Strike impact

We recognize that viewers have been waiting a long time for news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, and we wish that we could say that some other news will be coming out soon.

Unfortunately, though, all we can really say for now is this: You’re going to need to be patient more than ever. While production was originally supposed to begin earlier this year, there have been multiple delays and now, the biggest one is a pair of strikes currently rocking the industry. So how much are the work stoppages for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA impacting the crime drama? It is worth getting into a little bit deeper here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

First and foremost, we should start off by pointing out that both of these strikes need to end for Criminal Minds: Evolution to return to Paramount+. The current state of season 2 scripts remain unclear and if those aren’t ready, the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike would not actually send the show into production at all. Even if there are scripts, we don’t necessarily think that filming without writers present is helpful at all. Some studios will opt to do that, but it’s always better to have a writer on set and also for there to be some element of flexibility.

Once upon a time, we were hopeful that season 2 would premiere this year. Now, we’re reconciling the idea instead that it will most likely be some unknown point in 2024. We understand that this may be frustrating to a lot of viewers, but remember this: The most important thing for now is that everyone gets a fair deal that gives them fair, long-term compensation for their work. Streaming residuals and AI are two of the most important components to this strike, and we have yet to hear anything that suggests we are closing in on a resolution to these issues.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on the future of Criminal Minds: Evolution

When do you think we are actually going to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 arrive?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







