Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Our hopes for July

What could we eventually learn about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 over the course of July? We know there are plenty of question marks out there, and for some pretty understandable reasons.

After all, let’s start off here by mentioning that once upon a time, there was a pretty clear timeline with this crime drama — filming was supposed to start earlier this year, even before the start of the writers’ strike. However, that was delayed … and now, it’s been delayed again as the strike continues. So when are we actually going to see the cast and crew back?

Well, at this point, we are in a spot where we think it’s better to not have too many specific expectations. After all, why open yourself up to disappointment when you don’t have to? The main thing we’re hoping for this month is a resolution to the strike. If a deal is reached with the actors (who seem to be in negotiations as of this time for their own new contract), we imagine that the attention will pivot again back to the WGA. Sure, there’s no guarantee that the end of the strike would mean filming would start immediately, but it’s at least a situation we’re monitoring. We’re not sure production would be able to start right away, but maybe this month we could get a better approximate start time for production?

Is there still a chance season 2 airs this year?

It’s possible it launches around the same time (Thanksgiving) that we saw season 1, mostly because Criminal Minds: Evolution does not have some crazy post-production window. It’s really just about ensuring that the quality is there. With the crazy way that season 1 ended, why would you want to rush anything along here?

What do you most want to see entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

