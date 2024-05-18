When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 7: Rosemary presses on

This weekend is going to bring you When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 7 — so what is it going to entail over the course of the hour?

Well, it’s worth noting first and foremost that the return of Tom Thornton is going to generate a lot of discussion — and all things considered, why wouldn’t it? This is a chance to really bring in some nostalgia, and also allow him to meet some people in her life. Music will also be a theme, and we imagine that there is a lot of interesting discussion about whether or not he is living in his late brother’s shadow.

Now, let’s just shift the focus onto another subject: Clayton. Is there a chance that he is actually innocent in what happened to Lucas? Well, his mother seems to think so! If you head over to the official Twitter for the show, you can see this woman pay a certain “female reporter” in Rosemary a visit, as she thinks that she can help her clear things up a little bit. We do think that Clayton is covering for someone, but who? That is one of those things that we imagine this episode is going to clear up over time. Absolutely we’re excited to learn some more about this, as we do think that second part of this season could move into into some interesting directions.

We will say this — at this point, let’s just really hope that the writers have a pretty fantastic plan when it comes to how to tie together this story. They’ve taken their time allowing it to develop, and also are showing no real intention of rushing things along the rest of the way.

One way or another, let’s just hope that things are resolved moving into the finale.

Related – Get some more information now entering this When Calls the Heart installment

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates that are very-much on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







