When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 7 video: Tom Thornton!

We know that entering this weekend’s When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 7, there is one top story that is obvious: Tom Thornton!

Why bring the late Jack Thornton’s brother back for this episode? There are still questions that need to be answered on this and yet, we know that music will play a role. After all, it is a big part of what he does best!

If you head over to the official Hallmark Channel YouTube, you can see a sneak preview for this episode that is really all about Tom turning up — which leads to some fun moments with Rosemary, as well. At the very end of the preview, you see Lucas and Tom meet each other, and Chris McNally’s character is quick to admit that Tom’s brother is quite the local legend.

Ultimately, we do think that this is one of the most interesting stories to explore when it comes to Tom back on the show. This is a guy who is still trying to find his place in the world, and we do tend to think that this can be hard when you think that you are always in your brother’s shadow. Jack Thornton was a great man, but so can tom! We do hope that he gets the opportunity to show more of that here, especially if this is the only time that we see him.

If there is one other good thing about this preview, it’s who we don’t see: Higgins. After the awful things he did this past episode, we’re hoping that we don’t see him ever again. Granted, we are aware that sometimes, it is also important to have an adversary. We just think that at this point, he’s run his course and there is a chance now to move forward into other obstacles. (Also, Higgins’ actions were a little dark for this show.)

