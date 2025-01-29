The Rookie season 7 episode 5: Is Seth a serial killer?

As we get ourselves set to check out The Rookie season 7 episode 5 on ABC next week, we don’t blame anyone who has a million questions.

Take, for example, those who are very-much curious about the identity of the second serial killer … and is it Seth? Well, we know that Lucy is suspicious and if she is, that’s certainly good enough for us to be in roughly the same boat. This is a show that does love its big twists, and having it be him feels like the sort of thing that would get everyone into overdrive about where we are in the season at present.

As for what the promo for what lies ahead (watch here) gives away, one of the biggest takeaways is on the Nolan / Bailey front with her being hit by a car. We’re not going to sit here and be shocked that the Jason storyline isn’t over, mostly because it has yet to really hit any sort of climax. It feels natural that the writers would keep this going, but there are two things that we will say with the utmost confidence right now. First and foremost, we do not need to see this storyline lasting for the entire season. Also, we don’t need Bailey to be killed off right after Jenna Dewan returned to the show.

Just looking at the promo, it does not appear as though the character was struck in a way that would be fatal. The concern more so than this is what ends up happening after the fact, and if anyone else is going to be able to find her and ensure further that nothing else transpires. There are dangerous things perhaps still ahead.

