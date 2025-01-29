Will Trent season 3 episode 5 promo: Evelyn gets kidnapped!

Even before we saw the promo for Will Trent season 3 episode 5 coming to ABC next week, we absolutely knew there would be drama! Faith’s mother Evelyn was coming back to the show, but the last thing that we anticipated was to see her get captured.

Yet, this was all over the preview for the next new episode — is there going to be a chance that Evelyn ends up okay? Well, let’s just say that there are reasons aplenty to still have hope for her, at least at present.

One of the things that does make us hopeful for Evelyn’s future in this promo is that she seems to have, somehow, left some evidence behind for Faith and/or Will to locate her. This may be one of those episodes that feels like a race against time, where there are only so many opportunities for our heroes to take the necessary steps to find her. If you like this show the most when there is heart-pounding action, you are probably going to love this and for good reason.

In the end, we just need to hope that this story has a happy ending … at least for the time being. There will be plenty of opportunities for drama down the road.

As for Will and Angie…

There isn’t a lot of evidence that things are going to be getting better anytime soon here, mostly because of everything that happened at the end of last season. Angie noted that the two are no longer friends, let alone lovers — they are just co-workers, and if Will gets closer to Alba, it does not seem as though this is going to be changing anytime soon.

