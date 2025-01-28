Will Trent season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Evelyn Mitchell returns

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to dive more into Will Trent season 3 episode 5 — so what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off by noting that “Breathe with Me” is going to be a story that brings back Evelyn Mitchell into the picture! One of the things that the ABC drama has already done a pretty good job at is setting up a roster of people who can come back here and there and liven things up. This is always something a show like this needs!

So what sort of impact is Evelyn going to make this time around? Below, you can get some more news courtesy of the Will Trent season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

When Evelyn Mitchell returns to town, things take a quick turn as she becomes entangled in a case involving a rare stolen coin. As Faith navigates her complex roles as both a daughter and detective, the stakes rise higher than ever.

Well, what is so interesting about the synopsis alone is how it does not even mention Will by name — we’re sure that he still has some sort of role to play here and yet clearly, there are some details that are going to be kept under wraps for at least the time being.

For the time being, let’s just hope that this is one of those stories that has an emotional component in the midst of the mystery. Searches for stolen and/or valuable artifacts (think along the lines of a coin) can be really fun, especially when you think about the sense of adventure that they may present.

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 3 episode 5 when it airs?

