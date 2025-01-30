Severance season 2 episode 3 run time, final preview

In less than 24 hours from now, you are going to have a chance to see Severance season 2 episode 3 arrive over at Apple TV+. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by noting here that the title of “Who Is Alive?” speaks to a pretty substantial issue within itself — what does it even mean to be alive? Is this title a reference to the Innies or something else entirely? For now, we of course think you are meant to wonder that, in addition to about five or six other things constantly happening in this world. At 53 minutes, this is also one of the longer episodes that we’ve seen so far this season, meaning that there is room to fit in a lot of information and ask a wide array of different questions.

Now if you have not seen the synopsis for Severance season 2 episode 3 yet, take a look below — we do think that it lays the groundwork for some pretty interesting stuff:

Mark and Helly return to an old haunt. Irving and Dylan make separate discoveries. Outie Mark tries something new.

In general, it is our big hope entering this particular episode that we learn a little more about what Irving is up to, mostly because it is becoming increasingly clear that his Outie is trying to find some ways to communicate with is Innie. We really do not know a lot about the Outie version of this character beyond that, so it is a fascinating thing to think about. (Granted, there is no guarantee that we are even going to see Outie Irving within this episode — most of the promotional photos so far have showcased more of the Innie world around the MDR team.)

