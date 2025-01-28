Severance season 2 episode 3 video: Are the goats back?

As we get prepared to see Severance season 2 episode 3 on Apple TV+ next week, are we diving within the walls of Lumon once more? Based on what we are seeing right now from the streaming service, that very-much appears to be the case.

If you head over to the official Twitter page for the series, you can see a sneak peek that gives us a much better sense of what more is coming. In this, you see Mark S. and Helly (or, is it Helena?) actually in a spot where they are moving through some sort of crawl space. You could argue that it is an air duct, but since when do air ducts have this sort of lightning?

Anyhow, we do think that there are two different big questions to wonder here. For starters, where are the two characters going? Clearly, they are doing their best to get some sort of answers, and hoping that there is a way to do it without Milchick or Miss Huang finding out. Another one is why we are hearing the goats again. Isn’t it nice to see them referenced again?

Of course, back in season 1 we saw the goats. Yet, back in the season 2 premiere, it seemed as though Lumon had removed a lot of the oddities from the MDR team’s perimeter. Sure, they have promised them a better environment with less cameras on them at all times. Of course, this may all be a construct because there is nothing for them to really learn about the world around them! Or, you can argue that if Helly really is Helena in there, you have an opportunity to have a mole collecting all the information from the inside.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 3 when it airs?

