Severance season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The Gemma mission?

You are going to have a chance to see Severance season 2 episode 3 coming to Apple TV+ in just under 48 hours. So, what all can you expect to see?

Well, if you have not seen some of the teasers for this installment yet, you would know that we are getting back inside the walls of Lumon once more. We are going to see more of the Innies — and potentially also learn a little more about Gemma.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further SEVERANCE videos!

We know that moving into this episode, there are a couple of things to expect. The official photos for this episode hint that Mark is going to be treating Gemma like a missing person, and he will run around in the hopes of garnering information. Meanwhile, this episode is also going to mark the debut of Gwendoline Christie, who you most likely know from Game of Thrones and Wednesday. The nature of her role here remains to be seen, but that is also the point! The powers-that-be are desperate to keep this part under wraps for as long as humanly possible.

Now, is this episode going to tell us where Gemma is or what is going to happen to her moving forward? Of course, we would love that; yet, at the same time, we also have to exercise a certain amount of patience. This season of Severance is going to be ten episodes, so we have a hard time imagining that Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller are going to rush into answers. Also, remember that there is also a season 3 likely on the way! The producers are already planning out the future, and there will likely be a handful of answers sprinkled in over the course of time here.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Severance season 2 episode 3, including a sneak peek

Do you think we will learn more about Gemma on Severance season 2 episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







