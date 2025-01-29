Paradise season 1 episode 1: EP on huge pilot twist, secrecy

We recognize that there are a lot of discussion points at this point coming out of the Paradise premiere, but what stands out the most? Well, to us, this is not something that is altogether complicated. Instead, it is all about the huge twist at the end of the premiere.

Heading into the show, we knew that there was going to be a complicated murder-mystery; with that, the twist about the entire community being underground stands out the most. Kudos to the producers and creator Dan Fogelman, who found a way to somehow keep this hidden throughout the show’s super-secret publicity campaign.

So what went into crafting this twist, but then also keeping it hidden for so long? Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what Fogelman had to say:

There are two mysteries in the show. There’s the mystery behind the greater conspiracy of what’s going on in the world and what has happened in the world. And then there’s the mystery of who killed the President. So there’s two different mysteries and I think it’s a complicated thing. When This Is Us started, there was a twist at the end of the pilot and it was a different era with the internet and how spoilers are now put in headlines … The days of being able to go see The Sixth Sense four weeks after it came out and not know what the secret is are sadly over unless you are actively playing defense against spoilers. So the big shroud of secrecy was because there was a big twist obviously at the end of the pilot, and I wanted as many people as possible to experience it fresh the way that the early viewers would.

We do think for the most part that people are going to be sensitive when it comes to spoiling the show — unless you are on certain parts of social media. While we know this is a cynical world, we do think there are a lot of people who still want people to enjoy a series like this.

