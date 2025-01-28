The Bachelor finale spoilers: Grant Ellis on shocking end

If you have seen some of the various previews for The Bachelor with Grant Ellis at this point, then you know one thing already: We are building towards a crazy end. How crazy? Well, it may be a situation where leading up to the final rose ceremony, he doesn’t know what he wants to do!

Yet, is everything 100% what it seems here? We know that this is a show that can tease you in its promos and then, when the episode airs, present something different from what you’d expect. Based on what we are hearing from Grant now about the ending, he did know who he wanted to pick … but some of the circumstances around it were quite difficult.

Speaking to Swooon, the series’ lead had the following to say about the challenges that came up to that final rose ceremony:

“There were several factors that came into play, but I definitely knew what I wanted to do … It’s just building up to doing it and making that decision. In sports, they call it crunch time. It was crunch time, and you have to make a decision. You have two amazing women with amazing qualities and to go ahead and let somebody down is the hard part … The thing that helped me was thinking about what was going to make me happy. That’s how I navigated through that.”

Based on what Grant has said in interviews in general, he has said that he is happy with how his season ended and where he’s at right now. Based on his quote, it seems like his hesitancy at the end is more about having to break someone’s heart more so than anything else.

How do you think that Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor is going to end?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

