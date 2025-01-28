The Bachelor premiere: Why did Grant Ellis’ sister turn up?

We certainly anticipated that there would be some surprises entering Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor, but seeing his sister?

Well, we honestly should have seen something like this coming when the producers hyped in advance a mystery woman entering the mansion — and of course, they made it into something that it wasn’t in the edit at first. Grant obviously has a good bond with his sister and because of that, she could be a pretty valuable resource for him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Of course, the producers decided to lean into the uncomfortable leading into the big sister reveal, showing how concerned some of the women were by Taylor being present. She was there to offer up some advice and also get to know some of the women better. She also brought baby pictures! While we don’t think it really influenced too many decisions in the premiere, at the same time it showed a big relationship for him and why family matters a lot.

Beyond just this, here’s your reminder that before Taylor even arrived, Grant told all of the women that he wanted to be married and have a family of his own. He has absolutely led with his heart and showed that he is here for some of the right reasons.

If there is one thing that disappointed us…

Well, it would have been his sister not serving as some sort of secret spy to get the real tea on some of the women. would they have been prepared for it at this point? Well, you can argue that there is some sort of legitimate reason to argue that. We just appreciate that there are at least a few things that make this season already stand out.

Related – How is Grant feeling after filming of his The Bachelor season?

What did you think about Grant Ellis’ sister turning up on The Bachelor premiere?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







